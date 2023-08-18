Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Childrens Place (PLCE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Childrens Place is 29.32. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of 28.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Childrens Place is 1,804MM, an increase of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Childrens Place. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 11.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.43% to 15,585K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,303K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 76.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 892K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 0.82% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 698K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 624K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.