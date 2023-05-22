Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Childrens Place (PLCE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Childrens Place is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 97.40% from its latest reported closing price of 23.08.

The projected annual revenue for Childrens Place is 1,804MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Childrens Place. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.14%, an increase of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 17,210K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,303K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 76.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 965K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 8.48% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 698K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 624K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Key filings for this company:

