Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Brilliant Earth Group (NasdaqGM:BRLT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brilliant Earth Group is $2.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brilliant Earth Group is 785MM, an increase of 85.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brilliant Earth Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLT is 1.32%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 38,175K shares. The put/call ratio of BRLT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mainsail Management Company holds 31,898K shares representing 215.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 930K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 930K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 797K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLT by 85.29% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 685K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLT by 92.58% over the last quarter.

