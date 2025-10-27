Telsey Advisory Group Maintains BRC (BRCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of BRC (NYSE:BRCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BRC is $2.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BRC is 772MM, an increase of 98.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.04%, an increase of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 44,525K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,536K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 4,297K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 28.98% over the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 3,302K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,495K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 30.76% over the last quarter.

