Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.22% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Birkenstock Holding is $72.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $95.38. The average price target represents an increase of 61.22% from its latest reported closing price of $44.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Birkenstock Holding is 2,046MM, an increase of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birkenstock Holding. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 21.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRK is 0.40%, an increase of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 202,563K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRK is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 115,000K shares representing 62.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,110K shares , representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 0.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,362K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 65.70% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,477K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares , representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,456K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares , representing an increase of 49.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 72.18% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,123K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 20.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 30.81% over the last quarter.

