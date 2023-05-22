Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Big Lots (BIG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big Lots is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.95% from its latest reported closing price of 7.88.

The projected annual revenue for Big Lots is 5,597MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

Big Lots Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $7.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.19%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 14.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 32,697K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,151K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 12.44% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,749K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,656K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 31.33% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 1,100K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 971K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Big Lots Background Information

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

Key filings for this company:

