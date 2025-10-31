Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Arhaus (ARHS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Arhaus (NasdaqGS:ARHS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arhaus is $12.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from its latest reported closing price of $9.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus is 1,575MM, an increase of 17.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.07%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 66,901K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,703K shares representing 23.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,892K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 0.11% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,017K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,213K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 75.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,549K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,983K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 64.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 157.39% over the last quarter.

