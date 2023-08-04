Telsey Advisory Group Maintains American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.02% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Eagle Outfitters is 13.82. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.02% from its latest reported closing price of 14.86.

The projected annual revenue for American Eagle Outfitters is 5,162MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

American Eagle Outfitters Declares $0.10 Dividend

On June 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 7.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Eagle Outfitters. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEO is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 192,627K shares. The put/call ratio of AEO is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,713K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,909K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 7.88% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 11,759K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 21.70% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 7,967K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,069K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,305K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,218K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,145K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 9.84% over the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Background Information

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company's purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries.

