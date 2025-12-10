Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NasdaqGS:ASO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is $58.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $53.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 7,327MM, an increase of 22.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24, a decrease of 13.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.22%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 93,345K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,962K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,095K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 4.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,177K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,140K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,001K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 45.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.