Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $44.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of $39.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is 12,481MM, an increase of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 82.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an decrease of 265 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.26%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 1,381,967K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 87,845K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,446K shares , representing an increase of 55.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 46.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,578K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,945K shares , representing a decrease of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 94.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 49,210K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,574K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 39.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,328K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,498K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,026K shares , representing an increase of 29.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 6.76% over the last quarter.

