Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage of CAVA Group (CAVA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.04% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $69.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.04% from its latest reported closing price of $69.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 1,204MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.23%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 118,425K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,635K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 13.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,560K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,229K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 51.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 38.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,758K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,422K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.