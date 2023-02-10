Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

On February 9, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for Vintage Wine Estates from Market Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.98% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vintage Wine Estates is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 101.98% from its latest reported closing price of $2.02.

The projected annual revenue for Vintage Wine Estates is $312MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.23.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,036K shares representing 20.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,455K shares, representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 65.35% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,500K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,208K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 64.50% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 3,942K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,241K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing a decrease of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 74.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vintage Wine Estates. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWE is 0.04%, a decrease of 47.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 27,602K shares. The put/call ratio of VWE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vintage Wine Estates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range.

