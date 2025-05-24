Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Target (SNSE:TGTCL)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for Target (SNSE:TGTCL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

There are 2,907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTCL is 0.27%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 444,971K shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 15,970K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing an increase of 80.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTCL by 214.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,372K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,671K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTCL by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,470K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTCL by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,184K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTCL by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8,587K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,838K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTCL by 75.15% over the last quarter.

