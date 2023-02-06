Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades RH (RH)

On February 6, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for RH from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH is $313.84. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $343.62.

The projected annual revenue for RH is $3,713MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual EPS is $25.04, a decrease of 21.78%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,360,000 shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773,069 shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,129,647 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042,540 shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 950,000 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 685,583 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675,010 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RH is 0.3356%, an increase of 10.5306%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 22,547K shares.

RH Background Information

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

