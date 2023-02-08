Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Holley (HLLY)

On February 7, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for Holley from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.71% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holley is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 137.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.36.

The projected annual revenue for Holley is $741MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.42, a decrease of 30.69%.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,322,712 shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779,388 shares, representing an increase of 52.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 37.13% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610,230 shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873,161 shares, representing an increase of 54.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,879,168 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,465,098 shares, representing a decrease of 40.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 69.80% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,343,471 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457,152 shares, representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 73.00% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,700,240 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803,257 shares, representing a decrease of 56.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 73.49% over the last quarter.

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLLY is 0.3223%, a decrease of 34.0094%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 68,322K shares.

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

