Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Five Below (LSE:0IPD)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for Five Below (LSE:0IPD) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.58% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 108.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 76.42 GBX to a high of 236.38 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.58% from its latest reported closing price of 189.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,657MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IPD is 0.22%, an increase of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 68,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,024K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,339K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 5.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,752K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,388K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing a decrease of 59.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 75.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,334K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 37.39% over the last quarter.

