Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades FIGS (FIGS)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.55% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for FIGS is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 39.55% from its latest reported closing price of 6.03.

The projected annual revenue for FIGS is 683MM, an increase of 25.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.29% to 172,368K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 25,215K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 8.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,517K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 24.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,570K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,570K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 8,454K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

