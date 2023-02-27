Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Best Buy (BBY)

On February 27, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded their outlook for Best Buy from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.28% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is $85.73. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.28% from its latest reported closing price of $83.82.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is $46,781MM, a decrease of 2.39%. The projected annual EPS is $6.68, a decrease of 1.40%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,111K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,476K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 33.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,035K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,678K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,543K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 1.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.19%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 193,453K shares. The put/call ratio of BBY is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Best Buy Background Information

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

