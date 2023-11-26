Telos (TLS) Price Target Increased by 19.12% to 4.13

The average one-year price target for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) has been revised to 4.13 / share. This is an increase of 19.12% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.28 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.02% from the latest reported closing price of 4.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telos. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 28.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLS is 0.02%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.32% to 43,025K shares. The put/call ratio of TLS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 9,317K shares representing 13.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,473K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,887K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 28.60% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 1,881K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Telos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.