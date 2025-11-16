Telos (TLS) Price Target Increased by 31.82% to 8.87

The average one-year price target for Telos (NasdaqGM:TLS) has been revised to $8.87 / share. This is an increase of 31.82% from the prior estimate of $6.73 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.69% from the latest reported closing price of $5.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telos. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLS is 0.03%, an increase of 35.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 49,329K shares. The put/call ratio of TLS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 9,516K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 43.49% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 2,116K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 86.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,090K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 144.23% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,694K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 12.46% over the last quarter.

