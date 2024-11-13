Telos price target raised to $4.50 from $3 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Telos (TLS) to $4.50 from $3 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a reasonable quarter with upside to revenue and Q4 guide, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Telos is undergoing a restructuring and is exiting select Security Solutions business, but its TSA business continues to grow, BMO added.

