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Telos Expects Q1, Annual Adj. EBITDA, Revenue To Rise; Stock Up Over 16% In Pre-Market

March 16, 2026 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telos Corporation (TLS), an IT and cybersecurity company, on Monday initiated guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million to $5 million, on revenue of $44 million to $45 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Telos had registered adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, on revenue of $30.6 million.

For fiscal 2026, Telos anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million to $28 million, with revenue of $187 million to $200 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted EBITDA of $18.137 million, with revenue of $164.805 million.

TLS was up by 16.82% at $5 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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