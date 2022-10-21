Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in Telos share price came after the company revealed that the Transportation Security Administration had granted it the authority to operate its TSA Precheck System. Telos will first initiate a trial enrollment services to a limited population before launching broadly this year. TSA Precheck System is expected to generate significant revenues in 2022.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -80%. Revenues are expected to be $59.93 million, down 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Telos Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Telos Corporation belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, CyberArk CYBR, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $149.52. Over the past month, CYBR has returned -3.9%.

For CyberArk , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.7% over the past month to -$0.20. This represents a change of -233.3% from what the company reported a year ago. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Telos Corporation (TLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.