Telos Corporation Secures $3.7 Million Contract Extension with U.S. Air Force for Cyber Governance Compliance Solution

Telos Corporation secures $3.7 million contract extension with U.S. Air Force to automate cyber compliance using Xacta platform.

Telos Corporation announced a $3.7 million contract extension with the U.S. Air Force to enhance compliance through its cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform, Xacta®. This contract aims to automate various cyber GRC requirements for the Air Force Intelligence Community, facilitating operations across top secret and secret networks. Telos CEO John B. Wood expressed pride in supporting Air Force personnel amid the challenges of meeting stringent cybersecurity standards, emphasizing the efficiency of Xacta in easing compliance burdens.

Telos Corporation secured a $3.7 million contract extension with the U.S. Air Force, demonstrating continued trust and partnership with a major government entity.

The contract supports the Air Force Intelligence Community in automating cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) requirements, highlighting the effectiveness and necessity of Telos' Xacta platform in complex cybersecurity environments.

This contract signifies Telos' role in addressing Department of Defense-wide challenges in cybersecurity, potentially enhancing the company's reputation as a leader in the sector.

The company emphasizes the uncertainties associated with its forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks to future performance.

The reliance on a significant contract with the U.S. Air Force may indicate heavy dependency on government contracts, potentially creating vulnerabilities if such contracts were to be lost or reduced.

The press release highlights the complex cybersecurity standards and challenges faced by the Air Force, which may reflect broader industry concerns about cybersecurity effectiveness across government sectors.

What is the recent contract Telos Corporation secured with the U.S. Air Force?

Telos Corporation announced a $3.7 million contract extension to support the Air Force's cyber governance, risk, and compliance needs using Xacta®.

How does Xacta benefit the U.S. Air Force?

Xacta helps automate complex cybersecurity compliance requirements across various environments, including top secret and secret networks.

Who is the chairman and CEO of Telos Corporation?

John B. Wood is the chairman and CEO of Telos Corporation, who expressed pride in serving the Air Force Intelligence Community.

What are the primary solutions offered by Telos Corporation?

Telos provides cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions designed for continuous security assurance and compliance.

Where can I find more information about Xacta?

More information about Xacta can be found at www.telos.com/xacta.

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BONNIE LYNN CARROLL sold 45,555 shares for an estimated $126,642

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ASHBURN, Va., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced a contract extension with the U.S. Air Force to help meet complex compliance requirements with Telos’ flagship cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, Xacta



®



.





The Company secured a $3.7 million option year contract with the Air Force Intelligence Community, enabling the organization to automate a significant portion of its cyber GRC requirements across multiple environments – including top secret and secret networks – by implementing Xacta.





“We’re honored to continue serving the hardworking airmen of the Air Force Intelligence Community,” said John B. Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. “They are up against the DoD-wide challenge of meeting complex cybersecurity standards and requirements, and we’re pleased to ease the compliance burden through the automation and efficiency of Xacta.”





For more information about Xacta, please visit



www.telos.com/xacta



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at





https://investors.telos.com





and on the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





.





Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that the Company’s management believes are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.







About Telos Corporation











Telos Corporation





(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







Media:









media@telos.com









Investors:









InvestorRelations@telos.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.