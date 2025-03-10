Telos Corporation Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Hosts Live Webcast

Telos Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, with a webcast scheduled for March 10, 2025.

Telos Corporation has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, available on its investor relations website. The company will hold a live webcast to discuss these results on March 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST, which can be accessed through a provided link. Additional presentation materials will also be available online, and an archived version of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the event. Telos specializes in cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions for highly security-conscious organizations globally.

Telos Corporation has released its fourth quarter and full year financial results, providing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The company is hosting a live webcast to discuss its financial results, allowing for real-time engagement with investors and media.

Related presentation materials will be available, enhancing accessibility and understanding of the financial performance.

There is no mention of specific financial performance metrics in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s overall financial health.



The absence of forward-looking statements or guidance for the upcoming year could lead to uncertainty and speculation about future performance and growth prospects.



Potentially negative implications of the company's reliance on government contracts are not addressed, which could be a risk factor for future revenue stability.

When was Telos Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 financial results released?

Telos Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 financial results were released on March 10, 2025.

How can I access Telos Corporation's financial results?

You can access Telos Corporation's financial results on their investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com.

What time is the live webcast for the financial results?

The live webcast to discuss the financial results is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST on March 10, 2025.

Where can I find the archived webcast after the event?

The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live event on the Investors section of the website.

What services does Telos Corporation provide?

Telos Corporation provides cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions for various organizations, including commercial and government clients.

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASHBURN, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has posted its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results on its investor relations website at



https://investors.telos.com



.





Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today, March 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST. To access the webcast, visit



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axkes5k6



.





Related presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.telos.com



. In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Investors section of the Company’s website.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







