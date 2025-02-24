Telos Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Telos Corporation will report 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, with a webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Telos Corporation has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 10, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET, during a webcast led by company management. The webcast will provide insights into the company's financial performance and future outlook, and an on-demand replay will be available on their investor relations website. Telos Corporation specializes in cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions for highly security-conscious organizations, offering services in IT risk management, cloud security, and enterprise security for various sectors, including government and regulated industries.

Potential Positives

Telos Corporation will be reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The scheduled webcast on March 10, 2025, provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into the Company's financial performance and future business outlook.

The announcement highlights Telos's position as a leading provider of cybersecurity and enterprise security solutions, reinforcing its reputation in a critical and growing market.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any preliminary financial results or significant highlights ahead of the scheduled report on March 10, 2025, may lead to uncertainty or concern among investors regarding the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Telos Corporation release its financial results?

Telos Corporation will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025.

What time is the Telos Corporation webcast scheduled?

The Telos Corporation webcast is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on March 10, 2025.

How can I access the Telos Corporation financial results webcast?

You can access the webcast at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

Will there be a replay of the Telos Corporation webcast?

Yes, an on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

What services does Telos Corporation provide?

Telos Corporation offers cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions for various industries and government clients.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Monday, March 10, 2025. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 9:30 a.m. ET.











Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast













Monday, March 10, 2025











9:30 a.m. ET











https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events











An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s



investor relations website.









About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







Media:









media@telos.com









Investors:









InvestorRelations@telos.com





