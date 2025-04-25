Telos Corporation to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

Telos Corporation will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, 2025, with a subsequent webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Telos Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Following the announcement, management will host a webcast to discuss the results and the company's business outlook. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website. Telos provides cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions aimed at protecting security-conscious organizations globally, including commercial enterprises and government customers.

Potential Positives

Telos Corporation is set to provide timely updates on its financial performance by reporting Q1 2025 results on May 9, indicating transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The scheduled webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET demonstrates the company's proactive approach to engage with stakeholders and discuss the business outlook, fostering investor confidence.

Telos Corporation emphasizes its role as a leading provider of security solutions, which positions the company favorably in a growing market focused on cybersecurity and compliance.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence.

Announcing only the date of the financial results without providing preliminary insights could indicate potential challenges or underperformance in the quarter.

There is a lack of information regarding any new initiatives or products that could drive future growth, which might suggest stagnation or limited innovation within the company.

FAQ

When will Telos Corporation report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Telos Corporation will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025.

What time is the financial results webcast scheduled?

The financial results webcast is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on May 9, 2025.

How can I access the Telos Corporation webcast?

You can access the webcast by visiting https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events on May 9, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, an on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after the event.

What services does Telos Corporation provide?

Telos Corporation provides cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ASHBURN, Va., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 9:30 a.m. ET.















What:













Telos Corporation First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast





















When:











Friday, May 9, 2025















Time:











9:30 a.m. ET















Webcast:













https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events















An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s



investor relations website.









About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







Media:









media@telos.com









Investors:









InvestorRelations@telos.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.