Telos Corporation to Host Investor Meetings at Upcoming Conferences in May 2025

Telos Corporation will host investor meetings at two upcoming conferences in May 2025 to discuss their security solutions.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASHBURN, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:







20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference







Date: May 12, 2025







B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference







Date: May 21, 2025







(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







media@telos.com









InvestorRelations@telos.com





