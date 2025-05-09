Telos Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Live Webcast Details

Telos Corporation announced Q1 2025 financial results and will host a webcast today at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Telos Corporation, a provider of cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions, has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and will discuss these results in a live webcast on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the webcast and related presentation materials on the company's investor relations website. Telos is dedicated to empowering organizations with continuous security solutions, offering services such as IT risk management, cloud security, and identity management to a global clientele that includes commercial enterprises, regulated industries, and government entities.

Potential Positives

Telos Corporation has publicly shared its 2025 first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company is hosting a live webcast to discuss its financial results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Telos Corporation highlights its diverse range of cybersecurity and security solutions, showcasing its position as a leader in a critical industry for security-conscious organizations.

The availability of related presentation materials and an archived webcast demonstrates a commitment to accessibility and ongoing communication with its investor community.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of the company's financial performance metrics, such as revenue or profit figures, which could indicate potential weaknesses or concerns in their financial health.

The press release does not provide any context for the financial results, such as comparisons to previous quarters or forecasts, making it difficult for investors to gauge the company's trajectory.

While announcing a live webcast for discussion of financial results could be seen as positive, it may also suggest that the company feels the need to clarify its financial situation in a more interactive setting, which could imply uncertainty or volatility in their performance.

FAQ

Where can I find Telos Corporation's first quarter 2025 financial results?

You can find the financial results on Telos Corporation's investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com.

When is the webcast to discuss the financial results?

The webcast will take place on May 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Telos webcast?

You can access the webcast by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/araocu99.

Will there be archived material from the financial results presentation?

Yes, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live event on the Investors section of the website.

What services does Telos Corporation offer?

Telos provides cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security solutions for various sectors, including government and regulated industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY W. JACOBS purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $13,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ASHBURN, Va., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, has posted its 2025 first quarter financial results on its investor relations website at



https://investors.telos.com



.





Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results today, May 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/araocu99



.





Related presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.telos.com



. In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the Investors section of the Company’s website.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







Media:





media@telos.com









Investors:





InvestorRelations@telos.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.