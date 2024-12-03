Telomir Pharma's Telomir-1 Reverses Key Parameters Of Type 2 Diabetes In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO), a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday encouraging preclinical results for its licensed molecule, Telomir-1, in reversing several key parameters of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Telomir-1 is designed to lengthen the protective telomere caps of DNA, which play a critical role in the aging process.

In the preclinical study conducted in a zebrafish diabetes model, Telomir-1 demonstrated significant reductions in fasting plasma glucose levels to basal levels, improvements in oral glucose homeostasis, and the reversal of insulin resistance to near pre-diabetic levels, offering a novel approach to addressing the underlying causes of the disease, according to the company.

The study also demonstrated that Telomir-1 was associated with enhanced glucose clearance and improved survival rates in the treated models, showcasing the molecule's comprehensive therapeutic potential.

Commenting on the preclinical study results, Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir, said, "These findings confirm Telomir-1's potential to not only manage diabetes effectively but to fundamentally change how we view chronic disease treatment. By targeting the root causes of insulin resistance, Telomir-1 offers a potential paradigm shift in diabetes management".

