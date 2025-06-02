BioTech
Telomir Pharmaceuticals To Present At BIO 2025, Eyes IND Filing For Telomir-1

June 02, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO), announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16-19 in Boston, as the company advances toward submitting an Investigational New Drug or IND application for Telomir-1, its lead anti-aging small molecule candidate.

The company plans to begin first-in-human dosing in the first half of 2026, following a pre-IND meeting with the FDA.

Telomir-1 is a novel oral small molecule designed to elongate telomeres, regenerate cells, and reverse biological aging.

The candidate is also being evaluated for use in rare diseases, including Werner's syndrome, Wilson's disease, Progeria, and certain forms of dysphonia, with plans to establish novel clinical endpoints in consultation with the FDA.

Beyond rare diseases, Telomir has reported preclinical success for Telomir-1 in conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, type 2 diabetes, age-related macular degeneration, and aggressive prostate cancer.

A separate anti-infective candidate, Telomir-Ag2, has shown promising activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria, including MRSA.

"We see Telomir-1 not just as a treatment but as a platform with transformative potential across aging-related diseases," said CEO Erez Aminov.

The company will engage in BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings during the event to explore licensing, collaboration, and M&A opportunities.

Currently, TELO is trading at $2.09, up by 7.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

