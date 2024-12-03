News & Insights

Telomir Pharmaceuticals announces preclinical results on Telomir-1

December 03, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) announced preclinical results confirming the efficacy of its licensed molecule Telomir-1 in reversing several key parameters of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. The study demonstrated significant reductions in fasting plasma glucose levels to basal levels, improvements in oral glucose homeostasis, and the reversal of insulin resistance to near pre-diabetic levels. These findings were supported by significantly improved Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance values, a standard measure used to assess insulin sensitivity and resistance. These effects were also accompanied by increased survival rates in treated subjects. These findings highlight Telomir-1’s ability to potentially address the underlying mechanisms of Type 2 diabetes, setting it apart from currently approved diabetes therapies. The new preclinical study results, conducted in a zebrafish diabetes model, suggest that Telomir-1 could offer a novel, transformative approach by targeting the underlying mechanisms of insulin resistance. By normalizing iron metabolism, Telomir-1 directly addresses oxidative stress and beta-cell damage. A key metric of success in this study was the significant reduction in HOMA-IR values. Lower HOMA-IR values indicate improved insulin sensitivity and better glucose regulation, which are critical factors in combating Type 2 diabetes. The reversal of insulin resistance to near pre-diabetes levels achieved by Telomir-1 underscores its groundbreaking potential as a transformative treatment. In collaboration with the India-based research organization Pentagrit, Telomir evaluated two forms of Telomir-1, administered orally at three different doses, in zebrafish models of Type 2 diabetes mellitus induced by a high-calorie diet. The study assessed key metabolic indicators, including fasting glucose levels, Oral Glucose Tolerance Test results, insulin concentrations, and HOMA-IR. Key findings include: Reversal of Hyperglycemia and Insulin Resistance: Telomir-1 demonstrated dose-dependent efficacy in normalizing blood glucose and reducing insulin levels, restoring glucose homeostasis. Significantly Reduced HOMA-IR Values: Telomir-1 showed a substantial improvement in insulin sensitivity to near pre-diabetes values, underscoring its potential to mitigate insulin resistance. Enhanced Glucose Clearance: Significant improvements in OGTT results highlighted Telomir-1’s impact on glucose metabolism. Increased Survival Rates: Treated models exhibited improved survival compared to controls, showcasing Telomir-1’s comprehensive therapeutic potential.

