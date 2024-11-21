Telomir Pharmaceuticals announces preclinical results on Telomir-1

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) announced preclinical results confirming the efficacy of Telomir-1, a compound designed to effectively turn back the biological clock and support longevity. Using advanced in vivo microfluidic technology, in collaboration with Nagi Biosciences SA, the study demonstrates significant age-reversal effects in aging model organisms treated with Telomir-1, effectively turning back the biological clock. These effects include an extended healthy lifespan, improved mobility, and a measurable reversal of age-related decline. By addressing the biological drivers of aging, Telomir-1 has the potential to profoundly impact patient care, offering new hope for managing and reversing age-related diseases while improving quality of life for countless individuals. The preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with Nagi Bioscience SA, utilized a sophisticated in vivo microfluidic-based assay to assess the effects of Telomir-1 on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-established model for aging studies. The microfluidic platform allowed precise, automated tracking of lifespan, healthspan, and age-related mobility decline in real-time, enabling the research team to accurately measure the effects of Telomir-1 on these critical metrics. Two forms of Telomir-1 were administered in two concentrations, allowing the study to examine dose-dependent responses in treated subjects. The study found that Telomir-1 significantly enhanced lifespan and healthspan parameters in aged microorganism populations. Key findings included: Enhanced Mobility in Older Organisms: Subjects treated with Telomir-1 showed improved motility, particularly in later stages of life, compared to untreated controls. This enhanced movement in advanced age suggests a slowing of the aging process, as mobility is a key indicator of biological health. Reduced Biological Aging: The study demonstrated a measurable reversal of biological age markers in subjects treated with Telomir-1. This significant finding points to Telomir-1’s potential to slow down, and in certain aspects, reverse biological aging, making it a promising candidate for longevity treatments. Increased Lifespan: Telomir-1 was associated with a statistically significant increase in lifespan among treated populations. This further supports Telomir-1’s role in promoting longevity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.