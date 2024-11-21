News & Insights

Stocks
TELO

Telomir Pharmaceuticals announces preclinical results on Telomir-1

November 21, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) announced preclinical results confirming the efficacy of Telomir-1, a compound designed to effectively turn back the biological clock and support longevity. Using advanced in vivo microfluidic technology, in collaboration with Nagi Biosciences SA, the study demonstrates significant age-reversal effects in aging model organisms treated with Telomir-1, effectively turning back the biological clock. These effects include an extended healthy lifespan, improved mobility, and a measurable reversal of age-related decline. By addressing the biological drivers of aging, Telomir-1 has the potential to profoundly impact patient care, offering new hope for managing and reversing age-related diseases while improving quality of life for countless individuals. The preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with Nagi Bioscience SA, utilized a sophisticated in vivo microfluidic-based assay to assess the effects of Telomir-1 on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-established model for aging studies. The microfluidic platform allowed precise, automated tracking of lifespan, healthspan, and age-related mobility decline in real-time, enabling the research team to accurately measure the effects of Telomir-1 on these critical metrics. Two forms of Telomir-1 were administered in two concentrations, allowing the study to examine dose-dependent responses in treated subjects. The study found that Telomir-1 significantly enhanced lifespan and healthspan parameters in aged microorganism populations. Key findings included: Enhanced Mobility in Older Organisms: Subjects treated with Telomir-1 showed improved motility, particularly in later stages of life, compared to untreated controls. This enhanced movement in advanced age suggests a slowing of the aging process, as mobility is a key indicator of biological health. Reduced Biological Aging: The study demonstrated a measurable reversal of biological age markers in subjects treated with Telomir-1. This significant finding points to Telomir-1’s potential to slow down, and in certain aspects, reverse biological aging, making it a promising candidate for longevity treatments. Increased Lifespan: Telomir-1 was associated with a statistically significant increase in lifespan among treated populations. This further supports Telomir-1’s role in promoting longevity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.