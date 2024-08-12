Telomir Board Appoints Erez Aminov As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) announced the passing of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Chapman, Jr. Telomir's Board has named Erez Aminov, currently Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA), as a director, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Telomir.

Also, three Telomir directors have voluntarily resigned from the Telomir Board, and three individuals have been appointed as replacements. The new directors are Matthew Del Giudice, Ned MacPherson and Matthew Pratt Whalen. The resigning directors are Hugh McColl III, Talhia Tuck and Brad Kroenig.

