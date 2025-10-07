TELO, PCSA, RVPH, NMTC, BRTX Jump In After-Hours Trading On Light News Flow And Select Updates

(RTTNews) - Small-cap biotech stocks TELO, PCSA, RVPH, NMTC, and BRTX posted sharp after-hours gains on Monday, with moves driven by a mix of fresh company updates and speculative trading in the absence of new disclosures.

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TELO) surged 43% in after-hours trading on Monday, climbing from $1.42 to $2.03. The move came on relatively light volume of 213,569 shares, well below the company's average daily volume of 4.67 million. During the regular session, TELO closed up 1.4% at $1.42 after trading in a narrow range between $1.37 and $1.42.

The overnight spike appears to reflect renewed interest in the company's recent in vitro data, which highlighted Telomir-1's ability to target additional histone demethylase families, an epigenetic profile not seen in other therapies. This builds on prior disclosures showing Telomir-1's potential to reset DNA methylation and reactivate key tumor suppressors in aggressive cancer cell lines. While no fresh press release was issued on Monday, the cumulative impact of these findings may be driving speculative momentum in extended hours.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) extended their rally in after-hours trading Monday, rising 32.6% to $0.37 following a 30.9% gain during the regular session. The stock had closed at $0.2790 after surging on volume exceeding 31.9 million shares, well above its 5.5 million average.

The sharp two-session move occurred despite no official news or press release from the company in recent days. Processa's last public update was issued over a month ago, and no new filings or clinical developments have been announced since. The price action may reflect speculative momentum or technical positioning, rather than a response to fresh disclosures.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) rose 33.7% in after-hours trading on Monday, surging to $0.8950 after a strong regular session that saw the stock gain 22.8% to close at $0.6693. Intraday, RVPH traded between $0.5851 and $0.6800 on a volume of 34.2 million shares, significantly above its average of 5.5 million.

The sharp two-stage rally occurred despite the company releasing no official news or press release in recent days. Reviva's last public update was issued four days ago regarding participation in a healthcare conference, with no new clinical data or filings released since.

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. (NMTC) rose 9.5% in after-hours trading Monday to $1.09, extending a 7.1% gain during the regular session, where the stock closed at $0.9956. Intraday, NMTC traded between $0.9652 and $1.0798 on volume of 1.21 million shares, well above its 339K average.

The move followed Monday's announcement of preliminary unaudited product revenue of $9.1 million for fiscal year 2025, up 163% from the prior year. The company also invited participants to a virtual webinar scheduled for Tuesday morning. Additionally, as of September 30, 2025, the company had preliminary cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million. The sharp increase in revenue, coupled with the upcoming event, appears to have triggered renewed interest in the stock across both sessions.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) edged 4.6% higher in after-hours trading on Monday to $1.60, extending a modest 2% gain during the regular session, where the stock closed at $1.53. Intraday, BRTX traded between $1.19 and $1.56 on volume of 415,798 shares, well above its 87K average.

The move followed the company's announcement earlier Monday of a $1.085 million registered direct offering priced at $1.60 per share, alongside unregistered warrants exercisable at $2.75. Proceeds are earmarked for advancing clinical trials of its lead cell therapy candidate BRTX-100, pre-clinical work on its ThermoStem metabolic program, expansion of its biocosmeceuticals platform, and general corporate purposes.

