Telo Genomics Unveils Promising Myeloma Test Results

Telo Genomics Corp has revealed promising results for its TeloViewSMM prognostic test, which outperformed existing models in identifying high and low-risk smoldering myeloma patients. This innovative test could transform patient management by offering a non-invasive method to monitor disease progression, addressing a significant market opportunity.

