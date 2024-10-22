News & Insights

Stocks

Telo Genomics Unveils Promising Myeloma Test Results

October 22, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Telo Genomics Corp (TSE:TELO) has released an update.

Telo Genomics Corp has revealed promising results for its TeloViewSMM prognostic test, which outperformed existing models in identifying high and low-risk smoldering myeloma patients. This innovative test could transform patient management by offering a non-invasive method to monitor disease progression, addressing a significant market opportunity.

