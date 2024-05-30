News & Insights

Telo Genomics’ Breakthrough in Smoldering Myeloma Diagnosis

May 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Telo Genomics Corp (TSE:TELO) has released an update.

Telo Genomics Corp has announced the publication of a study in the American Journal of Hematology, showcasing the efficacy of their TeloViewSMM test for smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM). The research, conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, demonstrates the test’s superior predictive capabilities, distinguishing high-risk SMM patients who may benefit from immediate treatment from low-risk patients who require monitoring. TeloViewSMM, a non-invasive liquid biopsy, represents a significant advance in the personalized treatment of SMM, with a potential market of over 500,000 tests annually.

