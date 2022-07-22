US Markets

Telmex, union reach agreement to end strike: Mexican labor minister

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Union workers and Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached an accord on Friday to end a strike and restore operations, Mexican Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said in a tweet.

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Union workers and Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached an accord on Friday to end a strike and restore operations, Mexican Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said in a tweet.

The strike, which began Thursday, was the first by workers at the company since 1985.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular