Telmex, union reach agreement to end strike: Mexican labor minister

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Union workers and Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached an accord on Friday to end a strike and restore operations, Mexican Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said in a tweet.

The strike, which began Thursday, was the first by workers at the company since 1985.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

