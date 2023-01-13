US Markets

Telmex union backs retirement benefit bump

January 13, 2023 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Union workers at Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex overwhelmingly voted to back a proposal by the country's labor ministry to sweeten retirement benefits, the union said Friday.

The agreement will be signed with Telmex in the labor ministry's offices Monday, a union spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

