US Markets
TELL

Tellurian to start building Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant in April – chairman

Contributor
Marcy de Luna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc plans to start construction on its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana in April, Chairman Charif Souki said on Tuesday.

HOUSTN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc TELL.O plans to start construction on its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana in April, Chairman Charif Souki said on Tuesday.

The company has access to enough capital to handle the first year of plant construction, Souki said in an update posted on Tellurian's YouTube channel. The plant's first phase is expected to be able to process 11 million tonnes per year of LNG.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna)

((Marcy.deluna@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TELL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular