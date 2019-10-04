Tellurian (TELL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.37, changing hands as high as $8.52 per share. Tellurian Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TELL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.12 per share, with $11.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.48.

