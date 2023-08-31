Tellurian (TELL) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 3.67

The average one-year price target for Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) has been revised to 3.67 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 3.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tellurian. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELL is 0.02%, a decrease of 43.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.59% to 201,848K shares. The put/call ratio of TELL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,677K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 14,746K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,422K shares, representing a decrease of 92.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 35.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,201K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,125K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,241K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,697K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,700K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,614K shares, representing a decrease of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Tellurian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.