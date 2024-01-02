Tellurian (TELL) Hires Strategic Adviser to Handle Fiscal Woes

Tellurian Inc. ( TELL ), a struggling liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer, announced that it has enlisted the services of a financial adviser to aid in balance sheet management. This move comes in the wake of the recent ousting of the company's chairman and co-founder Charif Souki amid growing concerns about Tellurian's ability to cover its future expenses.

The decision to bring in a financial adviser was communicated by chairman Martin Houston in a letter addressed to shareholders. Houston stated that the adviser would play a crucial role in shaping commercial structures as well as balance sheet management, indicating a strategic effort to address the financial challenges faced by the company.

Earlier this month, Tellurian removed Souki from his position, just weeks after auditors raised doubts about the company's financial stability. The concerns primarily revolved around Tellurian's capability to meet upcoming financial obligations.

In a recent filing, it was revealed that Chatterjee Fund Management, another investor, increased its stake in Tellurian to 7.3%, up from 5.2% held previously.

As part of its efforts to manage its financial situation, Tellurian disclosed that it had exchanged $37.9 million in notes from a 2025 bond for shares and reached an agreement that eliminated a debt payment due Jan 1. Houston expressed optimism that these initial steps would contribute significantly to restoring confidence in the company's leadership. He mentioned that the financial adviser would provide valuable support and guidance in the upcoming weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.