Tellurian may take first six months of Driftwood LNG cargoes

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc TELL.A, developer of the Driftwood LNG project, last week told potential investors that it might sell the first six months of its LNG output to help finance the long-delayed project.

Tellurian has been struggling to recruit customers and investors for first phase of the up to $14.5 billion Louisiana plant. In a new investor presentation on its website, Tellurian says $2.5 billion in equity financing could be covered by six months of initial output.

A Tellurian spokesperson did not reply to requests for comment.

The previously undisclosed allocation follows Chairman Charif Souki's criticism last month of rival Venture Global LNG's lengthy plant startup process that restricted contract customers from accessing $15.3 billion in cargoes.

The extensive sales under Venture Global LNG's own account led BP BP.L, Edison International EIX.N and Shell SHEL.Lto file arbitration cases. Equipment problems have prevented it from being able to supply contract holders, Venture Global LNG has said.

Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass "has been producing the equivalent of 180 cargoes for a year and a half and pretends to continue to be in a commissioning mode,” Souki said late last month, arguing for the industry to better treat customers.

Jason Feer, head of Business Intelligence at LNG shipping and brokering firm Poten & Partners, called Tellurian's approach transparent and creative for alerting potential customers ahead of production.

"Its about 180 cargoes that's raised an enormous amount of capital for Venture Global, so it's reasonable that other people will look at that experience and think, is there a way I can use that as part of project funding?" Feer said.

The bigger question is whether Tellurian will be able to sign up enough investors to bring Driftwood LNG to fruition, said Alex Munton, a director at consultants Rapidan Energy Group.

"There is this heightened need to be crystal clear from an investor standpoint as to exactly when the supply of those cargoes will start," Munton said.

Tellurian revealed in an Aug. 1 securities filing that trader Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd terminated its contract to take cargoes.

