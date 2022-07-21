Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $3.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Tellurian Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tellurian Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.