Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $2.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 36.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

