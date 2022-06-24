Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $2.90, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 36.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 12.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

