Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.11, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tellurian Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.45 million, up 35.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $488.22 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +584.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 132.76% lower within the past month. Tellurian Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

