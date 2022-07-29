Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed the most recent trading day at $3.72, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.82% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Tellurian Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tellurian Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the prior-year quarter.

TELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

