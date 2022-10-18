Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.72, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.84 million, up 365.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $420.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +71.43% and +490.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.32% higher. Tellurian Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.